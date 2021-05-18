Growing number of Americans choosing cremation over traditional burial

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - New numbers show more are people skipping traditional burial for their loved ones.
Instead, they're choosing cremation services.
Della Wilson's father, Comer Wilson passed away a month ago in Nashville.
She lives in California and used Lumen Cremations, a local cremation service, to memorialize her dad.
“There was a mountain out here, Mount Tamalpais, that he spent a lot of time on — I wanted to be able to spread his ashes on Mt. Tam and then also the logistics of us being in different states, it was more cost-effective,” Wilson said.
Between 2010 and 2015, cremations increased from 40 percent to 47 percent. By 2030 the rate of cremation is projected to be nearly 70 percent.
Tiffany Weidner, funeral director at Lumen Cremations, helps families personalize cremations through meaningful pendants or decorative urns.
“I think it’s nice to be able to say that we do offer that commitment to connect with our families, it’s not just simple cremation,” Weidner said.
Online convenience is the driving factor for the majority of the families they serve.
Della says her dad loved music, so she's placing some of his ashes in a guitar keepsake.
“I like the way that I can lay my dad to rest in a place that was important to him but also have a piece of him with me at the same time, so I think that's an advantage over a traditional burial.”
