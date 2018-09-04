As Nashville's population continues growing, police departments are seeing a greater need for officers who speak multiple languages, particularly Spanish.
Kenia Gonzalez moved to Nashville from Cuba almost seven years ago. She recalls one day two years ago when she had a diabetic episode and required emergency care. Her husband called 911, but was unable to speak with police because he does not speak fluent English.
“He felt like he couldn’t do anything because we wasn’t able to explain to the person on the phone what he saw so it was really bad," said Gonzalez.
Gonzalez's son translated for police, though she says it took awhile.
"It was really scary because I had to translate and everyone was telling me what was going on and they were like what’s happening. It was just really crazy,” said Christopher Huergo, Gonzalez's son.
She believes having more bilingual officer would make a huge difference for the Hispanic community, which now makes up roughly 10% of Nashville's population.
“It would be really, really good if we could have someone speaking Spanish because it would save time and it could save lives as well.”
News4 called several police stations across the Midstate and asked how many bilingual officers work for the department.
Mt. Juliet - 2
Brentwood - 2
Hendersonville - 3
Nolensville -2
Franklin, Murfreesboro and Metro Police also have at least one bilingual officer.
Nolensville Police Chief Roddy Parker typically relies on his Spanish-speaking detective, though he also gets help from other departments with bilingual officers. Parker says a lot of departments also use a 24-hour help line that's available to police departments for free and will translate for almost any language.
“Most any chief or police of sheriff will tell you it’s going to be imperative they have access to people who speak different language,” said Chief Parker. "We’re always looking for ways to build relations with the communities that we serve and the Hispanic population is a big part of the community.”
Gonzalez counts her blessings that her son was able to translate and get her the help she needed that day.
"Even though we feel that we are protected, I think that having somebody speaking the language would make us feel even more protected,” said Gonzalez.
