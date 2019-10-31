NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro police officers have been called to Nashville Kroger hundreds of times so far in 2019.
The Kroger on Monroe and 8th is now being surveilled 24-hours a day. Since January 1, police have been dispatched there 820 times. 911 Has been called from that location 658 times.
Kroger sent News4 the following statement:
“We take the safety of our customers and associates very seriously. In regards to the 8th and Monroe Kroger, we installed a camera tower in the parking lot earlier this year. It provides 24/7 surveillance of the parking lot area. We also have uniformed security at this location during all hours of operation, and we recently added additional cameras inside and outside the store for security purposes. We will continue to work closely with the Metro Nashville Police Department to ensure our customers feel safe when they shop with us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.