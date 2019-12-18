Grow & THC Extraction Operation Busted in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – Authorities in Wayne County have busted a grow and THC extraction operation.
The drug bust happened Wednesday morning on Highway 13 about a mile north of the Alabama state line. According to Tennessee River Valley News, drug agents from several agencies in Wayne County raided a storage building and found a large grow operation.
Officials say the building was a 7,500-foot grow operation divided into five or six different sections for various stages of plant cultivation. It was allegedly being used as a store house for medical records and was surrounded by a 10-foot high fence. Court documents say the property is owned and leased to a medical invest firm in Muscle Shoals.
District Attorney Brent Cooper said a lab was on site and was set up to extract THC from the plants. The drug bust was so large that semi-trucks had to be brought in to haul away the plants and equipment.
"This is the most elaborate indoor grow/extraction operation I've seen in my career," Cooper said. "The pure THC that is extracted has unknown effects on a person and may be hazardous. It certainly doesn't have any therapeutic uses that we are aware of. We are happy to have this illegal operation out of business in our district."
Law enforcement officials say part of the operation was designed to make vape sticks and sell marijuana based on sealed bags throughout the building.
No arrests have been made, but search warrants have been executed in Tennessee and North Alabama.
