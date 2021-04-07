NASHVILLE – The cleanup process continues in some of the hardest hit areas in South Nashville more than a week after the flood. The homeless encampment near Sevenmile Creek was the area where the deadly flood swept through. leaving many called this area their home with nowhere to go.

Wanda McClemore recalls what happened the night of the flood.

“The water got deeper in the van and that’s when I said this is not good. This is going to be bad,” said McClemore.

There's not much left at the camp where Wanda Macklemore and others in the homeless community stay near Wentworth Caldwell Soccer Field.

The night of the flood still terrifies her.

“If my van didn’t have a high top on it that would have been enough for the current to pull me off I’m sure," said McClemore.

Two of the homeless campers she knew died that night. Wanda lived just a few feet away from Melissa. She says rescuers said they were coming back from them but never did.

“We just sat up there and I said don’t worry they're coming back for us. They said they'd back climb higher in the tree. But her cat got and after the cat then I didn’t realize she wasn’t there anymore.

“I screamed because I couldn’t get hold of Melissa and I got more upset, upset. Some lady at the carwash heard and called 911 and said there’s still people out here,” said McClemore.

Wanda sat on top of her van for a while before going into the creek. Finally, someone came and grabbed her.

The clean-up process started more than a week ago. Volunteers with "Shower the People," a Nashville non-profit that provides shower opportunities and hygiene products to homeless areas throughout the city.

“They lost several camp members and we just want to make sure that the people that we serve come back to camp and that they’re not constantly being retraumatized and seeing the damage of the flood and that they’re actually able move forward with the process,” said Meredith Macleod, with Shower the People.

Even though the flood was devastating. She's happy to know this group still cares.

“Doesn’t surprise me because they always come out here and try to help anyway," said McClemore.

