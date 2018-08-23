Two groups exchanged gunfire Wednesday afternoon after a basketball game on TSU's campus, according to an affidavit.
Nicholas Ray, 22, was playing basketball with two of his friends. Police say Ray and his friends engaged in an argument with two other men over the basketball game.
Ray got in his car with his friends and drove away from the court, but stopped abruptly and fired a gunshot at the two men. Police say men returned gunfire of their own. The incident was captured by TSU surveillance video.
Ray's bullet struck a students' vehicle according to police. He told investigators that he shot at the duo because he wanted to make them "take cover." Ray also confessed to giving the gun to a man at a nearby barbershop after the shooting took place.
Ray is not a student at TSU.
