A move to get more voters in Tennessee is up and running.
Nashville, TN (WSMV) - Free Hearts, along with other non-profit partners have launched a new fund to help pay off fines and fees for former criminals.
A lot of times, once out of jail, people lose their voting rights because of fees they can’t pay due to living in poverty.
The program launched last week to help get those money problems taken care of.
Tennessee only trails Florida and Texas when it comes to people losing voter rights over prison sentences.
If you are interested, you must apply to the fund. You can do that by texting freeheartsorg to 31996 or by clicking here.
