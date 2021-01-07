NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A five-member group will review the Metro Nashville Police Department's response to Nashville bombing suspect Anthony Warner's home in 2019, Chief John Drake announced Thursday.
The group will be led by three people outside of the Metro Police department and two within the department.
Deputy Chief Dwayne Green and Professional Standards Division head Kathy Morante will be joined by former United States Attorney Ed Yarbrough, Community Oversight Board Executive Director Jill Fitcheard and Metro Council Member and Public Safety Chair Jennifer Gamble to conduct the After Action Review.
“These five persons will meet with the officers involved in the near future, hear the information they had in August 2019, and what they did at the time based on that information,” Chief Drake said in a release. “The review will focus specifically on 2019 to determine whether any gaps existed from which we can learn moving forward."
A Metro Police report obtained by News4 showed that in August 2019 an attorney representing Warner's ex-girlfriend called 911 to report that his client had threatened to take her own life and had guns at her property.
In the call Throckmorton also alerts them to Warner, saying he was allegedly building bombs.
But police said when they later tried to look into Warner’s RV, Throckmorton told them Warner didn’t like police and that he wouldn’t be able to let police on the property.
Jim Roberts, an attorney representing Throckmorton refuted that claim.
Roberts said Throckmorton did encourage police to investigate Warner and his property.
“That seems to be Metro’s strategy is to try and blame this on Mr. Throckmorton,” Roberts said.
