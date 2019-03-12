NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Dozens are planning to show their support for marijuana at the State Capitol on Tuesday morning.
The Rally for Cannabis is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on the steps of the Capitol.
The participants want to talk with lawmakers about the reform of marijuana legislation.
One of the issues they want to talk about is decriminalization. One bill would decriminalize someone who possesses less than 1 ounce of marijuana.
Another bill they want to discuss is the reciprocity bill, which would allow a person who holds a valid medical marijuana patient ID card issued by another state to possess and distribute marijuana to another person who also has a valid card, as long as it is not more than one-half ounce.
The group is asking all of their supporters to remain respectful and to not be disruptive. They plan to rally for four hours and then head to meetings that they have scheduled with lawmakers.
