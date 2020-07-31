NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - A group advocating for school choice has a few ideas on how the state should spend a new $20 million grant.
Tennessee is one of 11 states that received grant money to create new ways to teach students during the pandemic.
On Thursday the American Federation for Children group shared a list detailing how they believe the state should use that money.
The list suggests paying teachers directly who teach at micro-schools, paying families directly who are paying for their child's technology and tutoring during virtual learning and paying schools to use the money for their own innovative projects.
The group is also suggesting the state use the money to create an online platform to support group interaction.
Right now the state is planning to put the money toward a new program called "Connected Literacy," which will help with reading and writing for 1-3 grade students impacted by closures.
Families will get micro-grants for tutoring, technology and other materials.
Their goal is to help 13,000 students in Tennessee.
