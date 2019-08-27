CENTERVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For more than 10 years, some groups have pushed to get Hickman County an animal shelter.
They say the need today is greater than ever. Now, they say they have reason for new hope.
"Patty is from a hoarding case that happened last year," said Becki Bates, talking about two dogs playing in her yard. "The Humane Society took in more than 30 dogs from one home. Little Red was an abandoned case. He was abused and owner surrendered."
Bates said stories like these are far too common in her home of Hickman County.
"It's a daily occurrence that pets go missing or are found abandoned or neglected," she said.
That's why she's president of a new non-profit, Shelter Friends of Hickman County.
While the city of Centerville has an animal control officer, the county does not. The Hickman Humane Society places animals in foster homes.
Bates believes it's past time Hickman County gets what it doesn't have now, an actual animal shelter.
"When I moved here 11 years ago, within a month I had a Great Pyrenees dumped at the end of my road and a mama cat with kittens behind my house," she said. "The need has never stopped. Hickman Humane Society has wanted this to happen at least 10 years or more."
Bates' hope took a big step Monday night. The Hickman County Commission voted to ask the city of Centerville if it would sell some land near the corner of Industrial Road and Rivers Road for a shelter.
Centerville Mayor Gary Jacobs told News4 he has not been approached yet about the process and would need to get advice how a sale like this would be done.
Bates hopes this kind of push is enough to get money raised to help animals like Patty and Little Red.
"Hopefully, we can have a place for these lost, abandoned pets to go in the next couple years," she said.
The Shelter Friends of Hickman County can be reached at hickmanshelterfriends@gmail.com. You can donate through the GoFundMe page.
