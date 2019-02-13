There was another push at the state capitol on Wednesday to remove a controversial statue.
This protest about the bust of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest included a brief protest inside the office of Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada’s office.
The protest was in recognition of the anniversary of the Nashville sit-ins during the Civil Rights movement.
The group is calling for the Forrest statue to be removed from the Capitol.
They picked Casada’s office specifically because the group said he hasn’t worked with them to set up a meeting.
“So many others have made time to hear us, or given us appointments so the frustration around this office has been very disappointing,” said Eric Holness, a Vanderbilt University student.
