Tennesseans showed up to legislature meetings on Tuesday making their plea for legalizing medical marijuana.
A West Tennessee non-profit group descended on Nashville to speak to lawmakers.
Part of the group went inside, the rest stayed outside to rally in the streets.
Most of the group were former surgery patients, hoping their first-hand experience could sway votes.
“A lot of us are patients. I broke eight vertibrates. I did 2-and-a-half years of medication. I took 14 pills, tht’s no way to live,” said Lee Otts, NORML Memphis. “I started trying cannabis and my quality of life started improving, my medication went down.”
Lawmakers are debating several issues. Medical legalization, full legalization and decriminalization of marijuana.
The group also said medical marijuana could be a good substitute for opioids and help curb the crisis.
