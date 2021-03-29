NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Change.org petition is fighting to put the brakes on the proposed fairgrounds speedway expansion.

Earlier this month Mayor John Cooper signed a letter of intent with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate the fairgrounds speedway and bring NASCAR back to Nashville.

The petition cites things like excessive sound levels and environmental issues.

Mayor Cooper's letter of intent does address noise, and says noise mitigation would be a key part of the speedway's redesign.

As of Monday morning the petition is just shy of the 200 signatures needed to get it in front of Nashville's Metro Council.

