NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The operator of a large number of complexes in Middle Tennessee has offered short-term leases for anyone affected by the tornado.
The Freeman Webb company is offering residents who have been displaced by the tornado that hit Nashville and Middle Tennessee a short-term lease.
The company is offering anyone a lease for two months, without administrative or application fees and no deposit.
A listing of Freeman Webb’s apartment complexes in the greater Nashville area is below. While some complexes have been affected by the storms and are working to recover, others are fully prepared to offer assistance. Interested individuals should contact Freeman Webb through their website at www.freemanwebb.com.
- Willow Pointe, 1200 Hickory Hollow Terrace, Antioch, Tenn.
- Hickory Pointe, 1037 Center Point, Hendersonville, Tenn.
- The Point at Waterford Crossing, 100 Spadeleaf Boulevard, Hendersonville, Tenn.
- Burning Tree, 345 Burning Tree Drive, Hermitage, Tenn.
- Greentree Pointe, 1640 W. Main Street, Lebanon, Tenn.
- Dupont Avenue, 601 N. Dupont Avenue, Madison, Tenn.
- Madison Flats, 135 Brinkhaven Avenue, Madison, Tenn.
- 10th and Jefferson, 941 Jefferson Street, Nashville, Tenn.
- 715 Woodland, 715 Woodland Way, Nashville, Tenn.
- Ashton at Harding, 4700 Humber Drive, Suite A-2, Nashville, Tenn.
- Brighton Valley Apts., 500 Brooksboro Terrace, Nashville, Tenn.
- British Woods Apartments, 264 British Woods Drive, Nashville, Tenn.
- Chase Cove Apartments, 2999 Smith Springs Road, Nashville, Tenn.
- East River Place, 704 Ramsey Street, Suite 104, Nashville, Tenn.
- Gazebo Apartments, 141 Neese Drive, Nashville, Tenn.
- Hillhurst Apartments, 1100 Sunset Circle, Nashville, Tenn.
- Lenore Garden, 601 Crutcher Street, Nashville, Tenn.
- Longwood at Southern Hills, 371 Wallace Road, Nashville, Tenn.
- Nance Place, 8 Academy Place, Suite S-200, Nashville, Tenn.
- Nob Hill, 180 Wallace Road, Nashville, Tenn.
- Parliament Place, 831 Glastonbury Road, Nashville, Tenn.
- Ryman Lofts, 100 Middleton Street, Nashville, Tenn.
- Sunrise Apartments, 189 Wallace Road, Nashville, Tenn.
- The Knolls, 220 Knolls Place, Nashville, Tenn.
- Uptown Flats, 101 Gatewood Avenue, Nashville, Tenn.
- Old Hickory Towers, 930 Industrial Drive, Old Hickory, Tenn.
- The Residence at Old Hickory Lake, 2401 Lakeshore Drive, Old Hickory, Tenn.
