NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Today, families and friends of gun violence victims took to the streets of Nashville to call for an end to gun violence in Music City.
The March has been going on for 23 years, and today, participants dedicated the event to honor the people who have been shot and killed as a result of gun violence in Nashville in the past year.
"We need to stand up and fight together against senseless crimes and senseless murders. My son was killed for absolutely no reason at all. Everyone needs to stop turning to gun violence," one marcher said.
Metro Police arrested a 17-year-old on Wednesday night in connection with two separate murders.
The group's focus is to shed light and what they say is a growing and constant problem in Nashville. Their "call to action" is that all come together and unify to find and end to the violence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.