NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Today, families and friends of gun violence victims took to the streets of Nashville to call for an end to gun violence in Music City.

The March has been going on for 23 years, and today, participants dedicated the event to honor the people who have been shot and killed as a result of gun violence in Nashville in the past year.

"We need to stand up and fight together against senseless crimes and senseless murders. My son was killed for absolutely no reason at all. Everyone needs to stop turning to gun violence," one marcher said.

+2 Teen charged in connection to two separate deadly shootings Metro Police arrested a 17-year-old on Wednesday night in connection with two separate murders.

The group's focus is to shed light and what they say is a growing and constant problem in Nashville. Their "call to action" is that all come together and unify to find and end to the violence.