NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - A group bringing attention to sexual misconduct cases within the Metro Nashville Police Department has sparked a new investigation.
The group, called 'Silent No Longer' met with Mayor John Cooper two weeks ago and asked for an investigation into a series of misconduct allegations.
On Monday night the group held an event supporting the alleged victims.
"There's no doubt there's a toxic and dangerous culture, and I'm not talking about getting shot, I'm talking about danger from your fellow officers, and that culture did not happen overnight," one supporter said.
The group has also called for 19 other sexual misconduct reports filed with MNPD to be investigated as well.
Earlier this month interim Metro Police Chief John Drake said at least one of the cases brought forward by the group will be investigated by the TBI.
“I want to be clear that I and the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department have absolutely no tolerance for sexual harassment or sexual misconduct,” Drake said in a statement. “Any allegation of that nature against any police department employee will be taken very seriously and investigated."
