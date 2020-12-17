One group understands the importance of opportunity for all athletes. Even in a strange year, their hard work isn't letting up.
It all centers around Wednesday nights around Sylvan Park and the McCabe Park Community Center.
These nights, these places are special to Matt Davis.
"I was always athletic, always wanted to get involved with sports," he said.
When he was a kid, Matt looked up to a particular athlete; legend of the NFL and classic Coke commercials, Mean Joe Greene.
Opportunities to play sports weren't always open to Matt.
"I was born with a condition called spina bifida," he said. "When I was growing up, the resources were limited as far as availability for people to exercise with disabilities."
With some of that Mean Joe Greene drive, Matt grew up to be an athlete in competitive wheelchair adaptive sports.
His story is why he's so proud of Wednesday nights.
Temperatures are checked, masks are worn, and training is outside around Sylvan Park as guides work with blind athletes and athletes of all abilities. This is called Achilles International Nashville.
Executive director Amy Harris said for a while COVID stood in the way of the athletes training.
"We were not meeting March until July," said Harris. "We were doing only Zoom calls."
Matt said he and others are adapting in whatever way is advised during COVID while keeping up their training.
"I can't let COVID retire me," he said.
That classic Mean Joe Greene Coke commercial has some kind words and a message of encouragement. Matt said even in a hard time, that's what these Wednesday nights are all about.
"It opens doors for people, gives them new opportunities," he said.
For more on Achilles International Nashville, visit https://achillesnashville.org/
