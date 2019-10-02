MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A group from a nudist park in Rutherford County helped prevent the spread of a brush fire that burned eight to 10 acres of land Wednesday near the intersection of Bradyville Pike and Gum Puckett Road in Rutherford County.
The fire broke out around 1:15 p.m. Susan Palmer saw the heavy smoke as she was driving home and called 911. Palmer lives at Rock Haven Lodge, which is a nudist park.
"I looked out to my left and saw a lot of smoke and I thought, 'That doesn't look good,'" Palmer told News4 in a phone interview. "I got in touch with some of my guys and said, 'Take the fire truck and go.'"
According to Palmer, Rock Haven owns a 1964 Ford fire truck that holds 500 gallons of water. Wednesday was the first time the group at Rock Haven has used the truck to battle a large fire.
Three people from Rock Haven helped Rutherford County Fire and Rescue prevent the fire from spreading and burning down a nearby trailer and power pole. Because the fire was not on Rock Haven's property, the three people fighting the fire were wearing clothes.
