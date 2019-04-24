A couple of groups came together on Wednesday to see lessening Tennessee’s gun permitting system is the last thing we need to do while dealing with gun crime each day.
There’s a bill working through the state House and state Senate which would allow people to carry a handgun in public after watching just a 90-minute online video course instead of the live-fire safety training that is currently required.
Several gun safety instructors joined in the effort to fight this bill.
“There is some proficiency for a course of fire. Should we make it better, sure, but we don’t need to lower the standards.”
The bill hasn’t made it to the full floor in either chambers. The bill is working its way through the committee system.
The next vote is on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.