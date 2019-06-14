NASHVILLE (WSMV) - People from group "Indivisible" dropped an "#ImpeachTrump" banner over the Division Street Bridge on Interstate 65 Friday morning.
The group believes President Trump broke several laws and one woman thinks people are tired and ready for change to happen.
"I can't teach my 16-year-old to drive and abide by the law if the president of our United States isn't going to be a law abiding citizen," Indivisible member Bonnie Baker said. "This is not about a party; this is about the law. He's broken the law."
The group is also calling on Rep. Jim Cooper to start inquiring about impeachment.
