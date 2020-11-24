Lucas Leverett
Zombie Walk Producer
In October, thousands of maskless worshippers gathered on Nashville's Public Square Park.
This, at a time, when everyone was being told to wear a mask, socially distance and stay home.
Lucas Leverett, who had just had to cancel his own Nashville Zombie Walk event couldn't believe his eyes.
"It probably was the most visual, obnoxious large scale way to say to the city and the people of Nashville, 'we don't care and we're not going to help solve this problem,'" said Leverett.
Leverett wants repercussions.
He said the police department should cite the event organizers for mask violations, the health department should penalize them for not having a permit, and the parks department should charge them for use of the space.
"Having hosted our zombie walk in that space, we know that there's a minimum cost of $1,000 to rent that park. There's an electrical requirement that's going to be at least some paper work, and these people set up a concert plugged into power. You have to have permits to set up tents," said Leverett.
The health department said from a public health and legal standpoint they didn't break any rules.
"Believe me, Metro did investigate, but we felt like, you know, when it comes to the first amendment, they had a right to assemble that way," said Brian Todd, the spokesperson for the Metro Health Department.
"I think the city is basically telling people you can get away with whatever you want in Nashville, and we may say something about it, but we're probably not going to take any action that makes any difference," said Leverett.
We reached out to the event organizer but have not yet heard back.
