NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A school supply donation drive is being held Saturday for refugee families new to the area.
Nashville International Center for Empowerment and the Nashville Chapter of the National Pan-Hellenic Council is hosting the the donation drive from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at 417 Welshwood Drive.
The event, collecting pencils, erasers, glue sticks, and other essential school supplies, will be a COVID safe drive-thru event.
For those unable to attend today, you can also visit the Amazon wish list here.
A full list of supplies is below:
Elementary supply list
Pencils
Crayola, crayons 24 count
Fiskars scissors
Boxes of Kleenex
Mead five star spiral notebook wide ruled solid color
Erasers
Highlighters
Protractor
Glue sticks
Backpack
Hand sanitizer
Middle school supply list
1.5”3 ring binder
Package(s) of Mead® Five Star® Reinforced Filler Paper, Wide Ruled, 3 Hole Punched
6 Tab Dividers
Crayola® Colored Pencils
Mead® Five Star® Composition Notebook Wide Ruled
Sharpie® Highlighters
Fiskars Scissors
Write On Dividers
Hand sanitizer
High School Supply list
1”3 ring binder
Packages of mead five star reinforced filler paper, wide ruled 3 hole punched
8 tab page dividers
Zipper pencil/ supply pouch for 3-ring binder
Backpack
Hand sanitizer
