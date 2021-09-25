Afghan student school supply drive
Nashville International Center of Empowerment

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A school supply donation drive is being held Saturday for refugee families new to the area.

Nashville International Center for Empowerment and the Nashville Chapter of the National Pan-Hellenic Council is hosting the the donation drive from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at 417 Welshwood Drive.

The event, collecting pencils, erasers, glue sticks, and other essential school supplies, will be a COVID safe drive-thru event.

For those unable to attend today, you can also visit the Amazon wish list here.

A full list of supplies is below:

Elementary supply list

Pencils

Crayola, crayons 24 count

Fiskars scissors

Boxes of Kleenex

Mead five star spiral notebook wide ruled solid color

Erasers

Highlighters

Protractor

Glue sticks

Backpack

Hand sanitizer

Middle school supply list

1.5”3 ring binder

Package(s) of Mead® Five Star® Reinforced Filler Paper, Wide Ruled, 3 Hole Punched

6 Tab Dividers

Crayola® Colored Pencils

Mead® Five Star® Composition Notebook Wide Ruled

Sharpie® Highlighters

Fiskars Scissors

Write On Dividers

Hand sanitizer

High School Supply list

1”3 ring binder

Packages of mead five star reinforced filler paper, wide ruled 3 hole punched

8 tab page dividers

Zipper pencil/ supply pouch for 3-ring binder

Backpack

Hand sanitizer

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.