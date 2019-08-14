ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) - A local group is putting out the call for Tennessee to help welcome back some soldiers from overseas and provide some needed supplies.
There are 51 soldiers set to return home to Fort Campbell in a few weeks that will have no family present at the base. The soldiers’ personal belonging won’t be back until a week after they return.
Friends of Cheatham County is putting together some care packages.
The soldiers are expected to return sometime after Sept. 1.
The group is asking for donations, mostly toiletries, but also pillows and blankets for the soldiers to sleep on.
The donations need to be in by Aug. 31.
Cheatham County, Alpha Company 1-327 at Fort Campbell needs your help! Spread the word.Posted by Friends of Cheatham County on Monday, August 12, 2019
