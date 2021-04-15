NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Five people have been arrested and charged with kidnapping and attempted murder in Macon County.
The TBI says that these five people confronted another person at their home, alleging that person had stolen from them. They took that person from the home, forced them into a vehicle, and drove them to another location where they were assaulted.
The TBI says the victim was seriously injured in the beating.
Earlier Thursday, a Grand Jury indicted each of the five people on one count of attempted first degree murder and one count of especially aggravated kidnapping.
Each person is in the Macon County Jail on $100K bond.
