A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Friday for a new $200 million federal building and courthouse in downtown Nashville on Friday.
The new federal building will be named in honor of former Sen. Fred Thompson, a native of Lawrenceburg and a graduate of Vanderbilt University law school. Thompson served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney and then became minority counsel for the U.S. Senate’s Watergate Committee, a movie actor and in 1994 was elected to the United States Senate.
“Not many people go from prosecuting bank robbers and moonshiners from a back office in the federal courthouse to having your name on the front of the building, but that is what has happened to Fred Thompson,” said U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, who succeeded Thompson in office in 2003, in a news release.
Alexander gave for Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Echols credit for leading the local effort to push for courthouse funding.
“It was on the list of priority courthouse for over 20 years and even moved to the top of the list, but there was no money,” Alexander said.
In 2015 Congress approved Alexander’s request for $181 million to build the courthouse.
“Because all of the money for construction was approved at once, there should be fewer delays, and it should save taxpayers’ money,” Alexander said.
In 2017, Alexander and other members of the Tennessee delegation introduced legislation to name the federal building and courthouse after Thompson. President Donald Trump signed the legislation on June 6, 2017.
The new courthouse is expected to be completed by 2021.
