NASHVILLE, Tn. (WSMV) - A blitz of people to Nashville grocery stores are making for some empty shelves as people stock up ahead of a potential winter storm.

4WARN WEATHER ALERT: Major Winter Storm this Weekend Rain showers Saturday flip to sleet & snow on Sunday. Several inches of snow are likely for parts of Middle Tennessee.

News 4 talked to shoppers at five major grocery stores, who tell us some of the hardest things to find are raw meat, potatoes, frozen chicken, bread and sandwich meat.

The supply can fluctuate based on when grocery stores receive shipments.

“It’s definitely picked up as of yesterday I guess when everybody got the news that the snow was coming and everything," Umekia Watson, who works for Instacart said. "It’s hard to find everything that you need.”

Joe Terrell helps run a women's rehab. He stocked up on milk and Gatorade at Kroger after filling up his trunk with ice melting salt.

“The large lunch meat was all gone so I had to pick up some smaller packs. The place was full, people everywhere," Terrell said.

It makes days difficult for Watson, who makes a living off delivering groceries. She says, sometimes, you just have to get lucky.

"Definitely, you have to get lucky, Watson said. "You have to ask the workers if there’s any in the back, it’s almost like a scavenger hunt.”

And it's not just a snowy forecast grocery stores are dealing with, but the pandemic and staffing shortages too.