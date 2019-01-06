MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) -- If you hit the grocery store this Sunday, you probably noticed some changes. It's now a little more convenient to knock out your weekly shopping list.
On January 6, the first Sunday of the new year, grocery stores could legally sell wine seven days a week for the very first time.
For the past year and a half, if you wanted a bottle of wine on Sunday, you had to go to the liquor store. That all changes in 2019.
Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron, the former state lawmaker who was the force behind wine sales in supermarkets two years ago, bought two bottles of wine at Kroger on Sunday.
Ketron said the reason behind allowing liquor stores to sell wine on Sunday before grocery stores was to level the playing field between the smaller stores and big supermarkets.
"We gave retailers the opportunity to start selling all of their products on Sunday, giving them a year and a half head start to where it didn't impose on them [and] let them adjust to their base," Ketron explained.
If you're shopping for groceries, it's convenient to walk a few aisles over and pick up a bottle of wine.
"Sunday is now the most popular shopping day for families," he said. "They are so busy with their lives, kids and everything else. They just want the opportunity to buy a nice bottle of wine as they are picking up their food on Sunday."
Ketron said another benefit to the change across the state is that it creates revenue that will trickle down to local communities.
This store right here in Rutherford County is one of the highest grocery wine store sales," he said. "Now, you'll see with Sunday wine sales, tax revenues coming back into the state. Local communities will benefit from that."
So what kind of wine did Bill Ketron buy up on this first Sunday of wine sales?
"My wife and daughter like sauvignon blanc and my wife loves this rose," he said.
Just like liquor stores you can buy wine at a supermarket from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.