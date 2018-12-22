NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Exciting news coming for all wine lovers in Tennessee: The new law allowing shoppers to pick up their favorite vintage at the grocery store on Sunday will take effect in just a few weeks.
Grocery stores have been selling wine since 2016, but with one weekly exception: Sundays.
Now, grocery stores are rejoicing that the confusing exception to the rule will soon be a thing of the past.
“That’s been a frustration of ours," said Rob Ikard, president of Grocery Store Association. "Problem solved in 2019."
Ikard says Sundays are huge shopping days for grocery stores, and asking people to put their wine back on the shelf was awkward and confusing.
Starting Jan. 6, the first Sunday of the new year, grocery stores across the state can legally sell wine seven days a week.
The law also allows shoppers to purchase beer, wine and spirits on certain holidays, including Independence Day, Labor Day and New Year’s Day.
Shoppers who spoke with News4 said they are excited about the change.
“It’s very exciting," said one shopper. "Most of the shopping I do is on the weekend so I love it.”
The law passed in 2016 allowed liquor stores to sell alcohol from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays, in a way, to give them a leg up with so many larger retailers entering the market during the week.
“Wine has been a great category for grocers," Ikard said. "Our customers have absolutely loved buying wine where they buy their food.”
The old law created a lot of confusion since most states allow liquor sales seven days a week.
“I see nothing wrong with it," another shopper said. "It’s something you can buy every other day, why not Sunday?"
We haven’t heard any opposition yet, but only time will tell.
“We know that this will be a welcome change," Ikard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.