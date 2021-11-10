NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Thanksgiving is still just over two weeks away, but experts are saying you want to start planning your turkey feast now.

With grocery stores already experiencing empty shelves and record high prices for food, there is concern they won’t be able to keep up in time for the holiday.

It’s true that there will be a somewhat limited selection and it will cost you more. However, Rob Ikard, President & CEO of the Tennessee Grocers & Convenience Store Association, said there is no need to panic.

“I don’t think that people have to worry about a food shortage. There’s plenty of food in the system and plenty of food coming,” Ikard said. “The shopper may not be able to find exact organic turkey of a certain size that they might be looking for, but there will be turkey.”

With Thanksgiving just two weeks out, Ikard recommends going ahead and buying whatever it is you need when you see it. As far as the price, it will most likely be a little higher that what we’re used to.

“Prices are going up on everything in our economy right now and there are a whole lot of economic forces that are contributing to that, one of which is labor,” Ikard said. “It’s the labor shortage that’s creating much of the supply chain issues. Grocery stores are not always getting what they order from their warehouses, and a lot of that stems from the logistics. Getting it from the farm to the manufacturing plant to the shelves has been the main challenge for the last 19 months.”

One thing grocery stores are stressing right now is don’t “panic buy.”

“Early on in the pandemic people were panicked and they were buying up things they didn’t need. Now everybody understands if you buy what you need, then everybody else is gonna be fine too,” Ikard said.