NOLENSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The snow across Middle Tennessee was not the type to play in. However, that did not stop people from making the trip to the grocery store.
On a snowy day like today, most people would not want to be out. However, some shoppers like Tim Ritchers did not have a choice.
“Got up to make breakfast this morning and realized we were totally out of eggs,” Ritchers said. “They were left off the shopping list yesterday.”
The same goes for Lee Fox, who forgot an essential item cooking item.
“I’m making a cheddar broccoli soup,” Fox said. “It’s better with chicken broth.”
Some store shelves were almost bare inside.
“There was no pasta or bread,” shopper Michelle Fleury said. “The basic easy things were gone.”
Most grocery stores are open all day to help shoppers during the winter weather.
