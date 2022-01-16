The snow from earlier today wasn’t the type of snow to be out in. Unfortunately, that did not stop some from making the trip to the grocery store.

NOLENSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The snow across Middle Tennessee was not the type to play in. However, that did not stop people from making the trip to the grocery store.

On a snowy day like today, most people would not want to be out. However, some shoppers like Tim Ritchers did not have a choice.

“Got up to make breakfast this morning and realized we were totally out of eggs,” Ritchers said. “They were left off the shopping list yesterday.”

The same goes for Lee Fox, who forgot an essential item cooking item.

“I’m making a cheddar broccoli soup,” Fox said. “It’s better with chicken broth.”

In Franklin Sunday, large snowflakes were falling. But the snow is moving out of the area tonight.

Some store shelves were almost bare inside.

“There was no pasta or bread,” shopper Michelle Fleury said. “The basic easy things were gone.”

Most grocery stores are open all day to help shoppers during the winter weather.

