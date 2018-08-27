NASHVILLE (WSMV) - You can now have groceries dropped off at your front door without ever getting off your couch.
News4 has found two apps that deliver in Middle Tennessee.
Both Shipt and Instacart deliver products from different stores. Depending on which grocery store you typically go to, it may help you decide which app you prefer.
Instacart delivers from Costco, Publix, CVS and Petco, while Shipt delivers from Costco, Kroger, Publix and Target.
Both apps allow you to shop for almost any product the store carries.
Shipt delivers alcohol in some cities. Neither app will deliver drug prescriptions.
Instacart allows you to schedule deliveries as far as a week in advance. With Shipt, you can schedule a delivery as far out as the end of the next day.
Both apps promise delivery in as fast as an hour from when you place the order.
However, while the apps are similar, their pricing is a little different.
Shipt requires a yearly membership. After that, your deliveries are free unless they're less than $35.
Instacart offers yearly or monthly memberships and charges you a delivery fee each time. The price depends on how fast you want your groceries.
Keep in mind: Tips are not required but are recommended.
