Grocery prices are expected to rise, on average, by 3% this year and shoppers are already feeling it.
"Like milk, bread, eggs, stuff like that," said Nashville shopper Patricia Oglesby.
"The other day I looked at some of the prices and I said, 'Oh my God! This ground beef went up that much,'" said Nashville shopper Rudy Richmond.
To save some cash, experts suggest buying seasonal fruits and vegetables.
They said, try store brands for your staples and, while it may seem counterintuitive, go to the grocery store more often.
The idea is: if you know you'll be back to the store in a few days, you're less likely to overspend.
You can also trim your budget by knowing how much you're spending in the first place.
There are apps that can help you do that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.