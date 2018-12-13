RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Investigators with the U.S. Postal Inspector's Office need your help trying to catch a thief who they said stole two pallets of Amazon packages from the Lascassas Post Office at 682 East Jefferson Pike.
According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened between 4 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
Witnesses who may have seen anyone around the Post Office or a vehicle parked at the Post Office during that time is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspectors' Office at 1 (877) 876-2455. You can also call the Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at (615) 893-STOP between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
