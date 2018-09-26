A well-known Nashville record shop is leaving its familiar spot on 8th Avenue for a new home on Trinity Lane.
For the third time, Grimey's New and Pre-loved Music is moving, and this time not by choice.
“Oh no, we definitely feel like we were forced out,” said Doyle Davis with Grimey’s. “We just didn't have the kind of money to stay in that 8th Avenue area."
Like Elvis, money is king when it comes to real estate, so your search for The Clash or Bob Dylan will now have to happen on Trinity Lane.
“Really we tried to stay in the 8th avenue area, but it just wasn't feasible,” Davis said.
The stained glass windows are still here. 50,000 cd's, books, and vinyl records are on their way.
The old Point of Mercy Church location changes from religion to rhythm, although gospel records will be sold here too.
The shop is expected to open Friday.
