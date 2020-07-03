NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Many people will be grilling this holiday weekend, and will need to take steps to protect against foodborne illness and the coronavirus.
The USDA recommends a four-step process: clean, separate, cook and chill.
Remember to wash your hands and heat your food to the proper temperature.
The USDA recommends 160 degrees for sausage, 145 for steak and 165 for turkey and chicken.
"Those temperatures are important," said Dr. Mindy Brashears of the USDA. "We usually think 'is it done? It it palatable?' but this is for food safety so we want to make sure we cook it properly."
Experts suggest individually preparing your food instead to avoid spreading COVID-19. Eating and celebrating outside is safer than inside, but still make sure to practice social distancing.
