NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A grieving mother is making sure her daughter isn’t forgotten.
On Wednesday, Amber Posey held a poster with a picture of her daughter, Ashanti, in front of the Tennessee State Capitol.
The 17 year old was shot and killed in April. So far, no one has been arrested.
"You will know who Ashanti Posey was. Not what the police say. Not what her passenger said. What I say because I am the author of her story now,” Amber Posey, Ashanti Posey’s mother said.
Metro police said the teen was driving with a friend near Green Lane and Whites Creek Pike. Police said both just left a neighborhood where they sold some marijuana.
"What I don't accept and what I will not accept is my daughter being a drug dealer,” Posey said.
On the House floor on Tuesday night, a resolution honoring the memory of Ashanti didn’t pass. That happened after some controversial comments from State Rep. William Lamberth.
“I rise to apologize to her family and her friends and say that I do feel in my heart that I wish I could support this resolution but I simply cannot given the activities she was involved in that led to her demise,” State Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland said.
"I would tell him shame on you. Shame on you,” Posey said.
Posey is hoping to talk with the state lawmaker.
State Rep. Gloria Johnson was also there for the vote on the resolution. She knows the family.
"The deepest inhumanity happened where they questioned something that is not proven and opened something up about a young 17-year-old child,” State Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville said.
For Posey, she’s making sure her daughter is remembered for her caring spirit and the bright future she had ahead of her.
“I am her mother. Nobody will be able to tell my daughter's story no better than me,” Posey said.
