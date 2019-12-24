NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The holidays are tough for moms who have lost their children to violence.
A support group called Mothers Over Murder is trying to help those moms who are dealing with heartbreak.
Tucked away in Germantown, a room was set for a Christmas Eve dinner. It was filled with food, decorations, gifts, and entertainment.
It's a gesture Diana Ross Hardin appreciates.
"Somebody loves us," Hardin said.
Hardin lost three children.
"No one is there later. You kind of have to go through it by yourself and you wish that somebody was around and called, but they never do," Hardin said.
Clemmie Greenlee has made it her mission to be there for mothers like Hardin. She started the Mothers Over Murder support group.
"It's sad to say that I'm still standing here from 2003 myself burying a child from gun violence to still talking about it in 2019," Greenlee said.
What started as a gathering at her kitchen table has turned into a dinner where grieving families can get the comfort they need.
"It might not happen all week, but just this one moment, three hours in here, these mothers are going to be able to laugh, cry, and share stories," Greenlee said.
It's the second year David Fischette has helped organize the event.
"I think I'm more blessed than they are to just be a fly on the wall and watch it all happen," Fischette said.
It's been a community effort with contributions from more than 50 people and businesses to give the families the love they deserve during their most difficult season.
"It's wonderful to know that somebody cares," Hardin said.
Organizers hope to continue this event.
If you or someone you know would like to join the support group, you can find more info here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.