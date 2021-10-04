Grief counselors will be on hand for some students in Maury County following a triple murder, that claimed the life of an 11-year-old girl.

Grief counselors will be on hand for some students in Maury County following a triple murder that claimed the life of an 11-year-old girl.

The Maury County Sheriff's Department said Nathanial Pipkin shot and killed three family members including his mother and an 11-year-old girl. The shooting took place on Double Branch Road, but sheriffs arrested Pipkin in Monteagle, which was more than 100 miles away. 

The Columbia Daily Herald is reporting that there will be services available at the Battle Creek Middle School Library. Counselors will be there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday. Services also are offered when students return from fall break.

To read the full story from The Columbia Daily Herald, click here. 

 

