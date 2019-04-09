NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A famous guitar-shaped scoreboard that once sat in left field at Greer Stadium has been sold to a Chicago-based developer who plans to incorporate it into a new mixed-use development.
AJ Capital Partners was the only bidder of the scoreboard, paying $54,800. Metro Government was the seller of the scoreboard.
AJ Capital Partners plans to integrate it into the design for Outpost Nashville, a development planned for the former Nashville Warehouse Company site in Chestnut Hill.
It is unclear how the guitar scoreboard will be integrated into the development's plans at this time.
This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
