FORT BRAGG, NC (WSMV) - A Greenbrier soldier was killed by small arms fire when his unit was engaged in combat operations in Afghanistan, according to the Department of Defense.
Forty-year-old Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy W. Griffin was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 1st Special Forces Airborne Group at Joint Base Lewis-McCord in Washington.
Griffin was born in Cristobal, Panama in 1978 and enlisted into the US Army in April 2004. He was previously assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division and the 7th Special Forces Airborne Group. He graduated from the Special Forces Qualification Course in 2014.
He was previously deployed to Iraq in 2006 and Afghanistan in 2009. He was deployed to Afghanistan again in 2016 and served in an overseas rotation to Korea in 2018. This was his fourth combat deployment.
Griffin was a decorated soldier with numerous awards and medals. He was posthumously honored with a Bronze Star Medal and Purple Heart.
The Department of Defense is investigating the incident.
