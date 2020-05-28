A Greenbrier police officer has resigned after some controversial posts he made on Facebook were exposed.

GREENBRIER, TN (WSMV) - A Greenbrier police officer resigned less than 24 hours after News4 Investigates exposed his Facebook posts, including a controversial comment about George Floyd.

Cory Tidwell arrived at the Greenbrier police department Thursday morning and offered his resignation.

Wednesday, News4 Investigates reported on Tidwell’s social media posts, including a critical meme of former First Lady Michelle Obama and others accusing minorities of committing crimes.

News4 Investigates found a comment Tidwell made following the posting of a picture of George Floyd in which a police officer was kneeling on his neck.

Floyd’s death has prompted riots in Minneapolis and the termination of four officers after video surfaces of the man saying he couldn’t breathe.

Tidwell commented, “"If he was begging...HE WAS F****** BREATHING STUPID F****!!!!!!!....same old b******* over and over and over...."

“It was inappropriate in my opinion,” said Captain Todd Dorris, who was present when Tidwell resigned this morning. “He was extremely apologetic and remorseful for what he did, and any embarrassment that he caused the city of Greenbrier.

Dorris said Tidwell did not expand upon why he wrote the posts.

“The only thing that he did say was that he in no way did he expect it to be taken as racist; he was not a racist,” Dorris said.

Yet that’s exactly what readers called his posts on Facebook.

“We will not tolerate that; we are accepting and we try to do everything we can to help people,” Dorris said.

Tidwell was part of a diverse police department that includes two African-American officers who, on the same day that Tidwell’s posts were exposed, were photographers changing a couple’s flat tired in the rain and later paid for a new tire.

News4 Investigates has repeatedly reached out to Tidwell through social media, emails and by phone, and have yet to hear from him.

Tidwell had only been with the Greenbrier police department since March.

