Justin Beasley tells us about a nonprofit that provides various services.

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A thrift shop in Murfreesboro is providing various services.

A grand reopening at The Green Patch showcased a renovation designed to help the Green House ministries organization.

Their work actually never stopped due to the pandemic. In fact, Green House Ministries helped 400 new clients at Greenhouse since March, and in June distributed a record 2,000 food boxes. 

In November, they're hoping to expand once again with affordable housing. 

Greenhouse Ministries has served the Murfreesboro community for over 20 years now. 

