NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A Green Hills teen was robbed and carjacked in her driveway. It happened near Woodmont Boulevard and Estes Road on Saturday.
"The guy got out of the driver's seat with a gun in his hand and I was freaking out,” the teen said. With a suspect still on the loose, the Green Hills teen did not want to show her face for safety reasons.
Around 1:00 a.m. Saturday, she pulled into her driveway on Woodmont Boulevard. The teen just left her boyfriend's house.
She said another car parked by a neighbor's mailbox and the driver started to walk up to her Honda Accord with a gun.
“I rolled down my window and said 'take anything you want.' He asked for my wallet and then he asked for my car,” she said. She got out of her car and ran to her house. By the time she looked behind her, the robber was gone with her car.
With the help of a stolen vehicle recovery system called LoJack in her car, she found it down the street ransacked. The teen explained why she wanted to speak up. “So people know that they need to be careful. Maybe someone to walk them to their car if it's late,” she said.
She's felt safe in her neighborhood until now. Since the carjacking, the teen has yet to drive her car again.
“I am a little scared of driving alone at night or getting home late because I never thought that being scary until this happened,” the teen said.
MNPD said the guy they’re looking for was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, baggy jeans, and a yellow bandana over his face.
If you have any information about the case, call 615-742-7463.
