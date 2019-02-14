Neighbors in Green Hills say coyotes are taking over the area.
One golden retriever has the scars to prove it. Bentley is an 85-pound golden retriever with bite marks on his backside.
Bentley’s owner said he was likely attacked by more than one coyote, which have been spotted around the neighborhood.
Kate Mastrapasqua said Bentley got bit Tuesday night.
“He was only out for about 10 minutes, and when he came back in he was acting fine, but there were two large puncture wounds,” she said.
Mastrapasqua is positive that coyotes are the culprits.
“I’ve seen them in the middle of the day, all times,” she said. “I've seen them driving by, they'll just be sitting in people's yards.”
Sherry West lives across the street from Mastrapasqua and has two dogs of her own.
“They are not afraid of us. They're all up the way of every one of these backyards,” West said.
Neighbors said they have reached out to the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency for help.
“They'll give you tips about how to live with the coyotes,” Mastrapasqua said. “That's not really helpful when animals are getting attacked.”
The TWRA said it isn't getting more calls than usual about coyotes.
Mastrapasqua said she's worried about smaller dogs in the neighborhood.
“Bentley is lucky he only got bitten once, and we were able to get him treated immediately,” she said. “Bentley is 85 pounds. If three coyotes surrounded another dog, I don't think we'd have the same story here.”
The neighbors believe a coyote den is close by. They're looking at putting in a trail camera people use for hunting to spot where the coyotes are coming from, to try and locate the den and report it to TWRA.
As for Bentley, he’s going to be just fine.
