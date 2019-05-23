Some neighbors in Green Hills claim some proposed tall skinnies aren't comparable in look to their homes, and they won't be comparable in price either. They say a proposal is only going to hurt them, and their property values are at stake.
"We've been here about 40 years," said neighbor Steve Condurelis. "It's a nice Green Hills neighborhood. Beaver Cleaver. We love to call it Beaver Cleaver."
From his porch, Condurelis has a little peek out at the Green Hills neighborhood he loves. On a perfect day, he still has a big worry.
A property on Ruland Pl. with just one home now could be making way for three tall skinnies.
"It literally does not fit with the rest of the neighborhood by any stretch of the imagination," said Condurelis. "It's scared us to death."
Councilman Russ Pulley said the area is zoned right now to where White Pines Building Group can put the tall skinnies on the property.
Pulley voiced concerns, telling News 4,"responsible growth is protecting what we cherish about our neighborhoods."
"Values will go down because you're changing the character of the neighborhood," said Condurelis.
Many fear more tall skinnies could follow in the neighborhood and create problems with increased traffic on the narrow road. They think cars will be forced to park on the sides of the street, making it difficult to pass.
One neighbor who declined to appear on camera argued he thinks the tall skinnies will be good for the neighborhood, and it's what Nashville wants today.
A rep for White Pines Building Group declined comment, but said despite neighborhood claims, they only own one property on the street.
Neighbors on Condurelis' side of the issue have hired the Miller & Martin lawfirm to represent them at a zoning appeal hearing next month. The lawfirm submitted an appeal over the city's approval of the current home's demolition and the granting of building permits for the three tall skinnies.
"If they can start making changes like that to us, who else can they make changes to?" Condurelis asked. "We're going to fight it with everything we've got."
