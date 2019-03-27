NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A News4 viewer sent in a video of coyotes coming dangerously close to her front door in Nashville.
Kim Perez said her surveillance video recorded this video around 11:20 p.m. Monday at her home on Timber Lane in Green Hills.
Perez said she believes there were three coyotes in the group.
She said it's concerning because many people walk their dogs in the neighborhood late at night, especially with the warmer weather moving in.
This isn't the first time News4 has reported on coyotes in the Green Hills area. A golden retriever was attacked by one of the wild animals last month.
Over the weekend in Bellevue, a woman told News4 her dog was snatched by a coyote while they were on a walk.
A coyote that snuck into Music City Center back in January made national headlines.
Click here for more information from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency about deterring coyotes.
