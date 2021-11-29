MOUNT JUILET, TN (WSMV) - 18-year-old Gavin T. Cole was killed in a motorcycle accident over the weekend.
Cole was a student at Green Hills High School.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Cole was driving a 2019 Kia Kawasaki Ninja while traveling East on Central Pike.
A driver of a 2013 Honda CRV was traveling North on South Rutland Road from Stockbridge Way when the vehicles T-boned.
The driver of the Honda was not injured in the crash.
