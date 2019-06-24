A wild week of weather, it's working it's way out of the Midstate now, but some still are dealing with the aftermath. Hundreds are without power, since Friday night. at one point, forty thousands N-E-S customers lost electricity.
Kim Manning's electricity went out at her Castle Drive home at eight-o'clock Friday night, when a limb from a nearby tree fell on an electric line connected directly to her home, power was finally restored Monday afternoon.
During the outage, Manning called N-E-S customer service countless times.
"Yesterday, I had to explain to the girl on the phone, we don't need our tree cut, you already took the wire out of it, we're waiting for someone to reattach it to the house, it's been a mess, we can't get anyone to tell us what is going on." said Manning.
By Sunday night the heat became unbearable, so the family checked into a hotel.
"It's been unbearable being inside, we've lost all our food, we tried to ice it, it was up to sixty degrees inside the frige, closed with ice in there," said Manning.
N-ES crews pulled up to her home Monday afternoon, to finally restore power to her home
