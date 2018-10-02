Green Hills condo residents pay thousands to restore hot water

It's the kind of thing we take for granted. You turn on the shower and the water gets hot. But as we've been telling you, the people in a Green Hills condominium complex have had to shower in trailers for months.

The News4 I-Team has been documenting how it happened and Investigative Reporter Lindsay Bramson found there's relief at last, but not without a high price tag.

For months people who live there were forced to shower in a trailer that sat in a front parking lot. That trailer is now gone but residents say it was something they'll never forget.

"I don't ever want to do that again as long as I live,” said Leslie Glenn who has lived in Georgetown for 23 years.

This is what they looked like. There were four for men and four for women.

Leslie Glenn was just one of hundreds using them. Now she can shower at home and clean her dishes in the sink again.

"We in this unit did not have hot water for over three months, said Glenn.

Gas was shut off at the Georgetown condos in June after a gas leak. Board members at the time told the News4 I-Team they decided to switch to electric to save money.

"It was an unpleasant time for everybody,” said Glenn.

So, Glenn, along with everyone else in the complex, was forced to pay out of pocket for not only a new water heater but also new air conditioning units.

"The electric total bill was $5,842 and the bill for heat and air was $9,533,” said Glenn.

Costing her more than $15,000 of her own money.

When she tried to get answers from the board about how much it was costing, she said she never got a response.

"We have never seen any paperwork. I don't know where a dime went," said Glenn.

When we contacted the board to ask if residents had a say in the decisions that were made, a board member wouldn't answer any of questions. In an email, management said the conversion is now complete and residents can install their own equipment.

“I don't feel like I really know what happened. It may have been handled in the best way possible but why couldn't we be told," said Glenn.